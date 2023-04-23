Ma Su inaugurates autism awareness programme at Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the Autism month awareness programme at Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. He interacted with the autistic children and their parents during the public awareness programme conducted at the hospital. Medical equipment worth Rs 2.25 crore donated by Rotary club, MRF group and other voluntary groups were also commissioned to the hospital.

The minister emphasized on the importance of early diagnosis and intervention which is the key to optimal outcome for children with autism. Currently, 180 autistic children are being treated at the hospital and they are being provided with 25 different types of therapies provided by specially trained professionals like Speech therapist, Occupational therapist, Psychologist, Optometrist, Special educator etc. About 20 children who have undergone regular treatment for Autism from the hospital are now attending regular schools.

The minister commissioned a new mammogram machine costing about Rs 58 lakhs and said that women after the age of 40 should undergo mammogram screening once, every 2 years and women with a family history of breast cancer yearly from the age of 35 as Breast cancer is the second most common cause of death from cancer among women in the world.

"Early detection greatly increases the chances of successful treatment and complete cure and mammogram helps in detecting cancerous changes in the breast even before the appearance of clinical signs and symptoms. In the year 2021 alone, 2,39,782 women in India and 21,000 in Tamil Nadu have been newly diagnosed with breast cancer. The incidence is higher in Urban women (1 in 22) when compared to that of rural women (1 in 60) with an incidence rate of 0.052 percent at Chennai, " he said.

A Phaco machine and an operating microscope costing an amount of Rs 45 lakhs for patients with cataract was also commissioned. He insisted that more eye screening camps should be organised by the Department of Ophthalmology to spread awareness among the people of North Chennai as Cataract is the leading cause of blindness accounting for 50 percent of blindness worldwide and earlier removal of cataract avoids significant visual impairment associated with mature cataracts.

A Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation and a Bio feedback instrument were brought into use for treating neuro psychiatric illnesses like Parkinsons disease, Migrane, Stroke, Depression, Schizophrenia etc. Health minister also inaugurated the Public Grievance Cell at the hospital to guide and resolve the grievances of people visiting the hospital everyday for treatment.

Considering the increasing incidence of road traffic accidents in North Chennai, Government of Tamil Nadu has recently sanctioned Rs 147 Crores for the construction for a 6 storey building, with 3 floors exclusive for Intensive Emergency care and 3 floors for Orthopaedic care.