Influencer Shalu Shamu gets lost iPhone back through Dunzo

CHENNAI: A part-time Film actor and a full time social media influencer, Shalu Shamu had approached the City Police ten days ago requesting them to find her lost i-phone worth Rs 2 lakh. On Saturday, she received her phone through Dunzo- a delivery app.

Police suspect that one of the influencer's acquaintances whom they were questioning must have returned the phone. Though the details of the sender is not known, the influencer took to social media and accused a friend of stealing the phone.

"Wishing you all Ramadan Kareem. In this auspicious day, I would like to share that I got my phone back. received a Dunzo parcel. When I opened it, it had a Dates box in which my phone was bubble wrapped. As I suspected from the beginning, it was my friend who stole the phone. Eight years relationships gone in vain, "'she wrote on Instagram under her mirror selfie.

She had acted in small roles in Tamil movies- Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, Thegidi, Mr Local among others.

According to police, the woman claimed to have bought the phone for Rs 2 lakh in January this year. On April 9, she had attended the Easter party at a hotel in MRC Nagar after which she went to a friend's house in Choolaimedu.

The next day, on waking up, she found the phone missing after which she filed a police complaint. Police said that she had mentioned some of her friends as suspects and they had questioned a few of them.

An official with Foreshore Estate Police station said that they were not aware of the woman getting her phone back.