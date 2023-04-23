Drug peddler gets 20 years jail term

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sentenced a drug peddler to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling Hashish, a psychotropic substance.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Chennai moved the special court under NDPD act inside the Madras High court campus seeking punishment to a drug peddler for smuggling contraband.

The first additional special judge J Juliet Pushpa took the case for hearing. According to the Revenue Intelligence counsel, on July 24, 2019 the Revenue Intelligence department got a tip off about a drug peddler is trying to smuggle Hashish, a form of ganja to Kualalampur from Chennai airport. According to the information the Intelligence team set a surveillance and spot the accused, M Amsath Khan, of Chepauk Chennai. From the search operation Amsath Khan found 1.53 kilograms of Hashish, concealed in chocolate wrapped aluminium foil.

On the counter part the accused pleaded not guilty and denied the accusations.

After both the submissions the judge found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with fine amount Rs.2 lakhs under 8(c) r/w 22(c) & 8(c) r/w 28 of NDPS act. If the accused failed to pay the fine amount the imprisonment would extend for another six months, said the judge.