Depleting water level not a bother for Chennai till October

CHENNAI: As the temperature continues to rise in the city, the water level in the reservoirs have started decreasing gradually, though the water will be sufficient for around six months. Chennai city to get an additional 150 MLD of drinking water from June from the Nemmili treatment plant that would meet the requirements of the residents in the city.

"At present, 1,000 MLD of drinking water is being supplied every day, and the city reservoirs have 8.3 TMC water, which would be sufficient till October 31st. Also, the residents in the city will get an additional 150 MLD of drinking water from the desalination plant in Nemmeli from June, said a senior official at Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

Almost 99 percent of the work has been completed at the Nemmeli desalination plant, including pipeline construction. The metro water board is expected to begin trail in the first week of June. And the water will be supplied from the plant to the city's residential areas.

Though the water level from the city reservoirs dip during the summer season, the Water Resources Department (WRD) stated that during the northeast monsoon in the last two years, the tanks were almost full. So, the city did not experience a drought situation.

"During the southwest monsoon this year, we will receive at least TMC water from Krishna water and Puzhal lake will be full. We are also expecting intense rain in the monsoon season, which will fill the reservoirs. The city has sufficient drinking water from all the tanks in the city, " said a senior WRD official.