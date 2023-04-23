Chennai-Vladivostok Maritime Corridor soon, says Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts (NTCWPC), IIT-M – Discovery Campus on Monday in Chennai. The new institute has been established in IIT-M at a cost of Rs 77 crore under the Sagarmala Programme. The institute acts as a technological arm of the Ministry and develops cutting-edge technologies and application products to provide solutions to various challenges faced by ports and the shipping sector.