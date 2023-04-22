Rains hamper departure, arrival of flights at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: In-bound and out-bound flights at the Chennai airport were delayed due to sudden downpour in the city and its outskirts.

Flights from Hyderabad, Kochi, Thoothukudi, Jodhpur, Durgapur kept hovering waiting for clear weather and landed one by one after 4 pm when the skies were clear.

Similarly, flights towards Shirdi, Goa, Coimbatore and Tiruchy from Chennai were delayed by 30 minutes due to inclement weather.