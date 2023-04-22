Mild showers in Chennai bring respite from severe heat

CHENNAI: Temperature in Chennai dipped as a result of a mild rains this afternoon.

Several areas like Chennai Egmore, T Nagar, Purasawalkam, Vadapalani, Saligramam and Nungambakkam received mild showers this afternoon.

With heat conditions going intolerable each day, weather forecast predicts heavy rains in Tamil Nadu tomorrow(23 April). Accordingly, 15 districts in the State will witness heavy rains with thunderstorms.