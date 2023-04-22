Purasawalkam pumping station won't be functional on Apr 25 and 26: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to carry out the maintenance work in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant, the pumping station won't be functional on April 25 and 26. Residents of zone 4 to 8 are requested to connect with the zonal officers in case of sewage stagnation in the locality.

A release from CMWSSB stated that the maintenance work will be carried out in the Kodungaiyur sewage treatment plant from April 25, 6 am to April 26, 6 am. The Purasawalkam pumping station located in zone 8 (Anna Nagar) will not be operated for two days.

If the residents of Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, and Anna Nagar zones witness drainage water stagnation on the road. They shall contact the concerned officials. The stagnated sewage water would be pumped out through sewage sucking machines in the areas.

People can contact area engineers – Tondiarpet zone (zone 4) 8144930904, Royapuram zone 8144930905, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone 8144930906, zone 7 Ambattur 8144930907, and engineer in Anna Nagar zone 8144930908.

The Metro water board has also issued the assistant area engineers numbers of the six zones. Residents of zone 4,5 and 6 can contact 8144930254, 8144930255, and 8144930256 respectively. Those who stay in Ambattur zone 8144930257, and Anna Nagar zone 8144930258. People can reach out to the complaint cell 044-4567 4567 in the head office located in Chintadripet that is available round the clock, the release said.