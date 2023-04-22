On and off the street, who will protect us?
CHENNAI: Less than two weeks after Chennai Corporation officials evicted the fish vendors along the Loop Road near Foreshore Estate based on an order from the Madras High Court, the street vendors’ community in the city have appealed to the State government for regularisation and social security.
The hawkers stated that they’ve been exploited by the officials attached to City Corporation, police, revenue department, ward councillors, and local politicians.
Random evictions
Saraswathi, a flower vendor at Old Washermenpet, sets up her shop around 6 am daily. During peak hours in the city, when the road gets congested, especially during temple occasions or festival times, the local body authorities evict the shops. She earns nothing on that day, and a few days after that.
“On an average, my profit per day is around Rs 200, which is a good day. After paying commission to the local government staff and politicians, my margin reduces further. At the end of a poor sales day, there’s hardly any money left,” rues Saraswathi. “Our livelihood is dependent on this business. We cannot sell flowers peacefully fearing evictions regularly by the corporation and police officials.”
Similarly, even the hawkers who have authorised ID cards issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation lament over the lack of protection they suffer and urge the government to consider their business a job and ensure legal regularisation.
“If the civic body is concerned about traffic regulations in interior streets and roads, they can allocate a permanent space for street vendors like me. Apart from law-and-order issues, ours is a social problem. The government officials treat us like we’re a nuisance to the public. That’s wrong; they shouldn’t be allowed to randomly evict us,” opines V Kamarajar, a 45-year-old cobbler, in Mannady.
Illegal buildings
The Chennai Corporation has already issued licenses for over 35,000 street vendors in the city.
While shops on the roadside have been evicted often by the local body, activists opine that there are several illegal buildings encroached on the road that have not been touched by the government.
P Karunanidhi, general secretary, Chennai Street Vendors Association, states: “There are unauthorised buildings in every neighbourhood in the city, but the government does not act against them because they bribe the officials. Since street vendors don’t have enough money, they become easy targets.”
Several members of the association also claim that hawkers are forced to bribe councillors, local politicians, and the police. To prevent such harassment, street vendors demand regularisation.
Adding that the announcement of election date for the town vending committee in the city, Karunanidhi points out, “The Chennai Corporation is yet to issue ID cards for many street vendors. Why announce the date without discussing it with the vendors first?”
In addition to ID cards, the association also asks the government to issue licensing certificates exclusively for street vendors. “The committee must not allow the Corporation or police department to get involved in or influence the committee decisions,” he adds.
Allocate separate areas
Civic activists urge the corporation to clearly demarcate areas for street vendors to set up their stalls, as it protects them from eviction drives under the guise of ‘causing public nuisance’.
“In a 100-metre road, at least 3-5 shops can be allowed. The government should license it properly with ‘conditions applied’ so that vendors are benefitted and not the middlemen,” opines Dayanand Krishnan, a civic activist.
In many areas, only 2-5 vendors were selling commodities in any neighbourhood. But in the last few years, it has grown exponentially. At least 10-15 vendors occupy the space, which causes traffic congestion.
“Regulation protects both street vendors and the public. The Corporation’s initiative Area Sabha in every ward can be utilised for this issue,” he explains. “Residents would know their long-time neighbours/ hawkers, and the civic body can retain them in the area. This would prevent new encroachments, and also protect the livelihood of the existing street vendors.”
As per the law…
Section 220-221 of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act states that there should not be any constructions, projections, or obstructions; these have been legally termed as encroachments.
“The relevant power to remove the encroachments is given to the Corporation Commissioner under Section 220-221. The license issued by the Corporation would have mentioned the area, timing, and the kind of goods they can sell,” said Aravind Raj, lawyer, Madras High Court.
Based on various factors including the number of street vendors, health hazards and sanitation, and the relevant traffic obstruction that it’d cause, the corporation will issue licenses to the vendors.
A senior official in the GCC says that a survey was conducted with the help of consultants. “Based on the survey results, ID cards were issued to over 35,000 street vendors in the city. The next phase of the survey will be conducted after the town vending committee election, and more vendors will get their ID cards. Additionally, if the vendors sell commodities in areas that cause trouble to the public, they will be evicted immediately.”
