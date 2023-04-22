Man kills elderly woman in her house, steals gold jewellery

CHENNAI: Police are searching for an unidentified man who killed Sundari (81) of Thillai Ganga Nagar in Adambakkam and looted 18 sovereigns of jewellery from on Friday night.

Sivagami had been staying in an apartment with her son Sriram. On Friday morning, Sriram and his wife Banu went to work and locked the door from outside.

Police said Banu had a spare key and would open the door by herself so as to not disturb Sivagami. On Friday evening, Banu returned home and thought that Sivagami was asleep in her room.

When Sriram returned home at night, he went to check on his mother, since she had been sleeping for a long time. That’s when he found Sivagami dead with blood pouring out of her nose. They also realised that all the gold ornaments were missing.

Soon, the Adambakkam police visited the spot, and confirmed that her ornaments were missing. They browsed the CCTV in the locality and found a man holding an umbrella entering the house around 11 am.

A case was registered, and search is on to nab the murderer.