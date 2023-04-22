Kalakshetra row: Website for students to file complaints launched

It is also reported that information related to the complaints given by the students will be kept confidential.

Earlier, the Madras High Court sought a report of the inquiry by State Women’s Commission into the allegations that the students were sexually harassed by staff members.

Noting that students were not satisfied with the Kalakshetra Foundation’s response to their complaints, the court directed it to explain why it should not appoint an inquiry committee to save the institution’s reputation.

It added that a decision on reconstituting the internal complaints committee with representatives from students and parents would be taken on April 24, the next date of hearing.