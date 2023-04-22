City

Kalakshetra row: Website for students to file complaints launched

Kalakshetra Foundation
Online Desk

CHENNAI: In another development in the Kalakshetra 'sexual harassment' row, the 3-member inquiry committee formed by the Kalakshetra administration has set up a website where students can file their complaints which would be confidential.

Complainants can either use website https://reachoutsupport.co.in/ or directly reach out to Justice K Kannan's residence at T Nagar Chennai.

Screengrab from the website
Screengrab from the website

It is also reported that information related to the complaints given by the students will be kept confidential.

Earlier, the Madras High Court sought a report of the inquiry by State Women’s Commission into the allegations that the students were sexually harassed by staff members.

Noting that students were not satisfied with the Kalakshetra Foundation’s response to their complaints, the court directed it to explain why it should not appoint an inquiry committee to save the institution’s reputation.

It added that a decision on reconstituting the internal complaints committee with representatives from students and parents would be taken on April 24, the next date of hearing.

