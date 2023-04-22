History sheeter hacked to death near Old Washermenpet

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old rowdy was hacked to death by a gang near Old Washermenpet on Friday. Police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as Karuppu Kumar of Arani Rangan street in Old Washermanpet. Kumar has several cases against him, including a murder case, police said.

On Friday, Kumar was walking along Arani Rangan street near his home when he was intercepted by a gang which came on two-wheelers.

The gang rounded up Kumar and started attacking him, taking him by surprise. Before Kumar could react, they attacked him continuously and inflicted grievous injuries on him, police said.

They fled the scene leaving him in a pool of blood. Passerby rescued him and moved him to the Government Stanley medical college hospital, where he succumbed without responding to treatment on Friday evening.

Korukkupet Police secured Kumar's body and sent it for post mortem. Preliminary investigations have suggested that Kumar was eliminated to exact revenge for the murder of another history sheeter, Venkata in 2013.

Venkata's son, Akash who learnt of Kumar's release from jail plotted the latter's murder.

The arrested persons are identified as K Boopathy (34) of Thirumangalam, R Parthiban (23) of Korukkupet and K Murali alias Boxer Murali (26) of Pulianthope. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Police have launched a hunt for three other suspects including Akash.