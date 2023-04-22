Geared up for gold rush

Many of them are looking forward to brisk business on the day, which, according to them, is a welcome relief after the pandemic.

What has also buoyed their mood is the fall in gold prices by Rs 430 to Rs 60,550 per 10 grams, which is likely to retail demand on Akshay Tritiya, noted analysts. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 60,980 per 10 grams.

“Consumers are showing high enthusiasm to buy gold jewels on Akshay Tritiya this year,” said Jayantilal J Challani, president, Jewellers and Diamond Traders’ Association, Madras, pointing out the healthy pre-bookings that jewel shops have recorded much ahead of the special day.

Many jewel shops have lined up new and exotic ranges of ornaments to catch the fancy of discerning buyers, he said. “I am expecting this year to be better than the recent years when the lockdown and other issues due to the pandemic affected us,” Challani added.

Echoing him, P Dhivya, Executive director, Pothys Swarna Mahal, added that other than its value as ornaments, customers are also showing a lot of interest in investing in gold. “All shops are trying to entice customers by offering attractive schemes. For instance, we are offering discounts up to Rs 1,000 per sovereign,” Dhivya said.

Jewellers have also paid special attention to arrange new designs ahead of the auspicious day so that they are prepared to make it a special Akshay Tritiya for not just the customers but for them as well.