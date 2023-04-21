Two arrested for murdering wives

CHENNAI: Two men who murdered their wives in two different incidents in Chennai and in Tiruvallur were arrested by the police.

In Vyasarpadi, police arrested R Jeeva (46) of Gandhi Nagar for the alleged murder of his wife, J Saritha (39). Investigations revealed that Jeeva had attacked his wife Saritha with an iron rod on Wednesday night. After realising that she had died, he rolled a mat around her body and kept it under the cot before fleeing the house.

The murder came to light after Saritha’s niece Nandhini, who worked with her at a company in Parry’s Corner, was not able to reach her aunt on Wednesday night. When she called, Saritha’s phone was switched off. As she did not turn up for work the next day, Nandhini went to her home on Thursday night after work and found Saritha's body.

Vyasarpadi police secured the woman's body and sent it to a government hospital for postmortem. On Friday, police arrested Jeeva from a hideout.

In the second incident that happened in Ponneri, a 65-year-old speech impaired casual labourer was arrested for the murder of his wife, Jothi (60). Jothi, too, did odd jobs as a casual labourer and farm worker.

Police investigations revealed that Ravi was undergoing treatment for deteriorating mental health and used to assault his wife recently. On Thursday, Ravi was allegedly irate over food being prepared late at the house and assaulted his wife which resulted in her death.