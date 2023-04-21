Parking fee for two-wheelers at Chennai airport becomes rigid

CHENNAI: Two-wheelers which enter the Chennai airport need to collect a token from the booth at the entrance from Friday.

The fare will be collected up to ₹90 for a day and starting from ₹20 for half an hour. Till now, the toll collection for two-wheelers was not rigid at the airport.

All motorists should pay the fare, including the police, CISF, Airport Authority staff and media persons.

If the token is missed, a fine amount of Rs 150 will be collected at the exit.

Airport sources said the maintenance of the parking is given to the private contract and we have advised them how much should be collected as parking fare and only they can decide to whom they can cut the parking cost and AAI cannot involve in this.

Earlier on December 4 last year, all four vehicles were scanned at the entrance of the Chennai airport and they were charged parking fares. Till Thursday, the managers of the parking lot not only allowed free parking for the police, mediapersons, AAI staff and other government officials but not very strict on collecting parking fee on hourly basis on two-wheeler riders.