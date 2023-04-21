Former Pondy Minister escaped unhurt in accident in Chennai

CHENNAI: Former Puducherry minister and special representative for the Puducherry government at Delhi, Malladi Krishna Rao's car was involved in a road accident on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Thoraipakkam on Friday.

The former minister escaped unhurt, police said.

According to police, a tanker lorry rammed into Rao's car while he was waiting at the signal in Rajiv Gandhi road, Thoraipakkam.

The car, in turn, rammed into the car parked ahead.

While the car was severely damaged, Rao escaped unhurt.

The driver of the tanker lorry that allegedly caused the accident, Sivakumar, was caught by Rao's security officer and was handed over to the Guindy traffic investigation wing where a complaint was registered and investigations are on.