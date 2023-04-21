Flier tries to smuggle 1.13 kg gold from Dubai, arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials at the city airport seized 1128 Grams of Gold worth Rs. 60.58 lakhs in the Chennai airport on Friday.

Based on intelligence input, Chennai Air Customs officers intercepted one male passenger who arrived from Dubai.

On personal search of the passenger, two white pouches of gold in paste form were found concealed in a knee brace he was wearing. On extraction, one gold ingot of 24k purity weighing 1,128 grams and estimated to be worth Rs 60.58 lakh was recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962.

The passenger was arrested and later released on bail. Further investigation is under progress.