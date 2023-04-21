Court directs MTC to pay Rs 5 lakh to injured passenger

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai directed the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to pay Rs 4.87 lakh compensation to a passenger who was thrown out and the bus ran over his legs.

A Sathyaraj of Ernavur moved the Small Causes Court seeking compensation for sustained injuries in a road accident on July 10, 2016. According to his counsel, Sathyaraj was travelling on the bus when he was thrown out of the vehicle because of the rash and negligent manner of driving. The bus then ran over his legs.

But the counsel for MTC denied the allegation, claiming that the petitioner was under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened. Thus, he was responsible for the accident, the corporation said.

After hearing the submissions, fourth judge of the court of small causes JK Dhilip directed the State-run corporation to pay Sathyaraj Rs 4.87 lakh as compensation.

In another case, the court ordered an insurance company to pay Rs 8.50 lakhs as compensation to the kin of a man who died after being hit by a two-wheeler. K Madhammal of Rasipuram in Namakkal and her two sons moved the court seeking compensation for the loss of her husband Kaliyappan.

On April 1, 2021, when Kaliyappan was walking near Bomma Naicken Palayam in Erode, he was hit by a motorcycle. Kaliyappan sustained serious injuries and subsequently died. Special sub-judge B Thangamaniganesh directed United India Insurance company to pay Rs 8.5 lakh to the family.