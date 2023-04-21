Bangladeshi tries to travel using fake Indian passport in Chennai, held

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old Bangladeshi citizen who tried to travel using a fake Indian passport was arrested at the Chennai airport on Friday.

The immigration officials were checking the documents of the passengers who were about to board a flight to Dhaka on Thursday night.

The officials when checking Ali Mohamed Sheik found he was carrying an Indian passport and visa and further, when scanning it they found that it was a fake passport. Soon, the officials cancelled his tickets and during the inquiry, they found he was from Bangladesh and visited India by road a few months ago and now managed to get a fake passport with the help of agents. The Chennai Crime Branch who visited the Chennai airport arrested Ali Mohamed Sheik on Friday early morning and further inquiries are on.