After 2 years, civic body resumes restoration at Rs 2.99 crore

CHENNAI: Even as the demand for restoration of water bodies has been increasing in the city, residents in Valsaravakkam are alleging that the pond belonging to Sri Agastheeswarar temple in the area has not been restored, though the work began 2 years ago.

The contract was withdrawn due to technical issues. Residents urge the civic body to restore the pond, which would help to improve the water table in the area.

The Corporation has allocated an estimated cost of Rs 2.99 crore to rejuvenate the Sivan Koil Pond. “The civic body has allocated Rs 87 lakh and carried out the desilting works in 2019. It was temporarily stopped due to sudden rain, but they claimed that the work was completed. During the pandemic, the corporation tried to pump out the water from the pond and constructed a well in the middle of the water body,” said Paul Pradeep, a civic activist in Valasaravakkam.

Residents were against it because it’d disturb the natural structure but due to the rain, the work stopped, and never resumed. “Usually, when the water body is desilted, the mud will be removed, and they’d strengthen the bund,” he added.

Though it was one of the important ponds in the locality, water was not used to drink or for any other domestic purposes. If it was restored, it’d help to manage the water table in the locality.

“There was another pond in the area which was encroached and never restored till date. It’s also aesthetically important to have a temple with a pond in the area. We’ve asked zonal officials to remove the waste near and in the water body,” said V Balaji, a resident of Valasaravakkam.

Ward 152 Councillor S Bharathi stated that the government decided to restore the water body, construct pathways, and set up a garden. “The previous contractor shrunk the water body by constructing a well, which was not part of the restoration project. Since they did not follow instructions, their contract was cancelled. Recently, the civic body authorities inspected the pond, and allocated funds to rejuvenate the water body,” said Bharathi.

A senior official in the Corporation said that the restoration work would be carried out as per the guidelines issued by the HR&CE department. “Already partial work was done, but due to some technical issues it stopped. The minister had a discussion with the senior officials about it. Based on the design criteria on how the pond should be, the work will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 2.99 crore,” added the official.