29 kids from Bihar rescued from bag manufacturing unit in Mannady

CHENNAI: At least 29 children from Bihar who were employed as labourers at a bag manufacturing unit in Mannady were rescued by a joint team of police and labour department officials on Thursday.

The rescued children were admitted to a Government Home.

Police sources said that the labour department officials had received a tip off about child labour being employed at a house converted into a manufacturing facility and them being made to work in unsavoury conditions.

On Thursday, a team of officials from Muthialpet police station and labour department conducted a search at the house on Malaiyappan street and found the children.

The rescued children were aged between 10 and 17 years, police said.

Muthialpet Police have registered a case and are investigating.

A week ago, a 15-year-old child labourer employed at the construction site of a central government quarters in Avadi had died after he fell from the eighth floor of the construction site. Three persons were arrested in connection with the incident.