Syndicate meet of Anna University held

CHENNAI: The syndicate meeting of Anna University was held on Thursday deliberated on various issues, including whether to introduce a new semester exam pattern or not.

Sources said that appointment of professors and other administration staff also figured during the discussions.

The meeting also took up complaints about the irregularities reported in a constituent college at Kancheepuram involving a particular staff.

Earlier members used to share minutes of meeting with HoDs of the Anna University. But, now it has been dropped as the management wanted to keep all details of discussions at the syndicate meeting as a ‘secret’, an official claimed.

Among other things, the meeting also focused on the implementation of various schemes announced by the state government.

In another development, Tamil Nadu Youth, Welfare and Sports Development department minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has resigned from the post of syndicate member since he has become Minister. The meeting also discussed appointing a member as replacement.

A senior professor of Anna University, seeking anonymity, said “it is a routine matter.”