‘Status quo over commercial construction of Phoenix Market City’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered that the status quo should continue in the construction of a commercial complex on the top floor of Phoenix Mall in Velachery, Chennai.

In the case filed by ‘The Crust Residents' Welfare Association of Velachery, Chennai, it has been mentioned that Phoenix Mall, Crest and Crest Tower residences have been constructed on 7 lakh 20 thousand 15 square feet of land belonging to a company called Market City Resources Pvt Ltd.

He alleged that although there is a separate route to the mall and the residential complex, the route leading to the Phoenix Mall has now been closed and the residential route is being used.

He also pointed out that in the place reserved for the set back area of Phoenix Mall, the stage was set up in violation of the rules and the performances were continued.

Apart from this, he also mentioned that while only permission has been given to build residences on the top floor of Phoenix Mall, commercial complex constructions are being made.

As 20,000 more people come and go on weekdays and more people come and go on weekends, he feared that due to the construction of an additional shopping complex, there would be a lot of damage in case of an accident.

Therefore, he demanded in the petition that the commercial construction work on the top floor of Phoenix Mall should be banned and the CMDA, Fire Department and Police should be ordered to investigate the violations.

When the petition came up for hearing earlier, Justice Anand Venkatesh ordered that the status quo of commercial construction on the top floor of the Phoenix Mall should continue and adjourned the case to June.