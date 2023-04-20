Snake park announces special tour for kids, parents
CHENNAI: The Chennai snake park has announced a series of special programmes this summer to impart knowledge and awareness on reptiles.
The programme is specially designed for students and parents accompanying them, the Snake Park said in a press release.
It would be scheduled from 10 am to 1 pm every weekend starting from April 22 till the end of May, said the statement. Guided tour around the park, interaction with experts, Q&A sessions, discussion with animal keepers, reptile thematic drawing, and quiz competitions are included in the programme.
The entry fee is fixed at Rs 500. For registration and queries, contact 9443560574, 9444748914.
