Parrys Corner building collapse: Injured people remain stable

CHENNAI: After a four-storeyed under renovation building collapsed in Armenian Street near Parry's Corner on Wednesday, a total of four people who suffered injuries were admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. The four male patients are recovering well at the hospital.

The people injured were the ones who were standing near the building.

The hospital authorities on Thursday said that three of them are ready to discharge and one of them is still under treatment. "We are in the process of discharging the patient as they had minor injuries. After giving them required medical treatment, we have observed them and they are ready to discharge," said a resident medical officer from the Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital.