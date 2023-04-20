Parrys Corner building collapse: Injured people remain stable

CHENNAI: After a four-storeyed under renovation building collapsed in Armenian Street near Parry's Corner on Wednesday, a total of four people who suffered injuries were admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital. The four male patients are recovering well at the hospital.
The people injured were the ones who were standing near the building.
The hospital authorities on Thursday said that three of them are ready to discharge and one of them is still under treatment. "We are in the process of discharging the patient as they had minor injuries. After giving them required medical treatment, we have observed them and they are ready to discharge," said a resident medical officer from the Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital.
Another patient has suffered injury in his left hand and requires more recovery period. "There is no major dislocation or impact on the bone, but he has had a comparatively major injury in his hand than others. It will take some more time for him to recover. All of them are however, stable and out of any complications," added the resident medical officer.
The building had collapsed on Wednesday morning and the workers who were involved in the renovation of the building had managed to escape safely when the building collapsed and no new admissions were reported on Thursday until 2 pm.
