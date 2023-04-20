Man sets fire to neighbour’s vehicle causing damage to 16 others

CHENNAI: In a suspected case of revenge gone wrong, a 51-year-old man was taken into police custody after allegedly setting fire to his neighbor's vehicle in Maduravoyal in the early hours of Wednesday and ended up burning 16 vehicles.

The suspect, identified as S Ramachandran, reportedly accused his neighbour of stealing his wallet and watch, which he claimed to have a personal attachment to.

Despite his neighbor's denial, Ramachandran, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, proceeded to pour petrol on the two-wheeler and set it on fire before returning home.

Unfortunately, the fire quickly spread and ended up damaging a total of 16 vehicles. Upon receiving a complaint, the Maduravoyal police arrested Ramachandran and he is currently in judicial custody. It is believed that the suspect's attempt at revenge had gone disastrously wrong.