Man sets estranged partner on fire

CHENNAI: Even as her five-year-old son was watching, a woman in her 40s was set on fire by her estranged partner, who was allegedly angry that she refused to return to him. The woman is currently fighting for her life, while the man was arrested for attempted murder.

According to police, Sudha from Kollumedu area had divorced her two husbands and was living with her mother. While working at a private college, she met Soundarapandi, a father of two, and they had been living together in a rented house at Annanur for the last one year.

However, after a fight a week ago, Sudha moved back in with her mother. On Wednesday, Soundarapandi tried to reconcile with her. He followed her in an auto-rickshaw while she was out with her son. When she refused to return with him despite repeated pleas, he poured petrol on her and set her on fire.

After Sudha raise an alarm, passers-by came to her rescue and immediately alerted the ambulance service. She was rushed to a government hospital in Avadi and was later transferred to the Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for treatment. She suffered 70 per cent burns and is in a critical condition, officials said.

Soundarapandi was arrested on the charge of attempted murder.