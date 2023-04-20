Insurance company told to pay ₹14.16L as relief to accident victim

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai ordered a vehicle insurance company to pay Rs 14.16 lakh as compensation for the victim in an accident case.

Petitioner K Arulanandham of Kancheepuram district moved the court of small causes in Madras High Court seeking compensation for the accident he was involved.

Special sub Judge B Thangamaniganesh heard the plea. The petitioner's counsel said that on December 11, 2017, petitioner Arulanandham was traveling in a bus owned by first respondent B Shobana, from Kancheepuram to Arapakkam. Due to the rash and negligent manner of driving by the driver of the bus, Arulanandham was thrown out of the bus and sustained grievous injuries. The counsel claimed compensation for the injuries undergone by the petitioner, from the first respondent and second respondent United India Insurance company, insurer of the vehicle.

The first respondent called absent and set exparte, subsequently the second respondent, United India Insurance company denied all the allegation as false and baseless.

Further, they claimed not entitled to pay the compensation. After both the submissions, the judge ordered the United India Insurance company to pay Rs 14.16 lakh as compensation for the victim.