IIT Madras conducts Wellness Session series for students

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) conducted a wellness session series for its students on Thursday.

This series is part of a number of initiatives undertaken by the Institute to provide every student an environment filled with harmony and peace.

This programme is being conducted with the support of the National Health Mission and State Department of Health and Family Welfare for students through talks by renowned professionals involved in enabling mental wellness programmes across the State.

The objective is to increase awareness on mental health and various options available to students to address and mitigate stress whenever it is experienced.

Shilpa Prabhakar Sathish, mission director, National Health Mission highlighted the mental health Programme implemented by the Tamil Nadu government and the various mental health activities initiated through the district mental health Programme for the mental well-being of school and college students. She also described about the ‘Natpudan Ungalodu-Mananala Seva’ and Tele MANAS programme launched in October 2022.

She also stated that the college years are an important developmental stage for students who face various challenges in the areas of education, social and personal life. "Most students successfully overcome these challenges and achieve their potential", she said adding "however, some students require the support of their parents, teachers and friends to overcome stress and other issues".

According to her, the State government has taken measures to meet the emergent mental health needs of the students in schools and colleges through the implementation of the ‘Mana Nala Nallaatharavu Mandram’ (MaNaM) Programme. MaNaM focuses on promoting the Mental Health and Well-being of students in Colleges in the State by empowering them to recognise psychological symptoms early and seek help appropriately.

She claimed that Tamil Nadu has been the most student-friendly state as known by its initiatives such as reaching out to 2,56,959 NEET Aspirants and also special counseling services provided to 1,524 students returned from Ukraine.

Accordingly, mental health tele counselling services (14416) will be offered to IIT Students through TeleManas (14416), which is a 24X7 Toll-free helpline providing quick Mental Health counseling services to students in times of distress.