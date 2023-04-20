HC refuses to quash FIR registered against TV actor Arnav Amjat

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to quash an FIR filed against TV actor Arnav Amjat for assaulting and harassing his wife and actress Dhivya Shridhar.

The Chellamma fame actress Dhivya Shridhar filed a complaint at the city police against her husband and TV actor Arnav Amjat, for allegedly assaulting her.

Based on her plaint, the city police had registered an FIR against the actor under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for assault and harassment.

Assailing this, Amjat moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the FIR.

It was submitted that Arnav-Dhivya's marriage was out of love and after the marriage, Dhivya used to quarrel with Arnav alleging that he had an affair with his co-star.

"It is wrong to say that I assaulted Dhivya but she assaulted me and harassed me. The police did not take any action on the complaint filed against Dhivya," Arnav stated in his petition.

When this plea came up for hearing before Justice G Chandrasekharan, the counsel representing the city police submitted the medical report showing that Dhivya had blood injuries on her body and contended that the FIR registered against Arnav should not be quashed.

Accepting the arguments, the court dismissed Arnav Amjat's petition stating that the FIR cannot be quashed as it has a prima facie value and a detailed inquiry is required.

Notably, a few days back Dhivya Shridhar had given birth to a baby girl.