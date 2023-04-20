GCC issues notice to owners of collapsed building in Parrys Corner

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has issued a notice to the owners of the building that collapsed on Wednesday in Armenian Street near Parrys Corner.

The owners Deepak Chandan and Bharat Chandan have been issued the notice over the building collapse.

The notice has been issued to give immediate explanation for reasons such as not obtaining prior permission from the Greater Chennai Corporation for building repair work, causing danger to the public, carrying out the work without taking proper safety measures and rules violation.

The notice states that the owners are requested to give an immediate explanation as to why legal action should not be taken against them for this accident.

According to the officials, the Chennai Corporation has also sent a circular to the police department to take strict legal action against the owners of the building. The police is investigating the issue.