Fedbank robbery case: Detention order under Goondas Act quashed

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the detention order under the Goondas Act against five accused in connection with the robbery of gold ornaments from the Fedbank's gold loan office in Arumbakkam, Chennai. It could be recalled that a gang stormed into the Fedbank's gold loan service office in Arumbakkam, Chennai on August 13, 2022 and looted the jewellery from that place.

On August 14, police arrested Santhosh and Balaji from Villivakkam and several other accused, including an inspector of police named Amal Raj were arrested in the case.

Subsequently, Murugan, Balaji, Santhosh Kumar, Suriya, Senthil Kumar and Srivatsan were detained under the Goondas Act in October, 2022.

Assailing this, the families of those concerned filed habeas corpus petitions in the Madras High Court.

When these pleas came up for hearing before a division bench comprising Justices M Sundar and M Nirmal Kumar, the counsel representing the accused, contended that the regulations were not followed before detaining the accused under Goondas Act.

Hearing the arguments, the bench quashed the detention order under the Goondas Act against Murugan, Santhosh Kumar, Suriya, Senthil Kumar and Srivatsan saying that the documents required to be followed, were not properly attached.

Earlier, the court quashed the detention order under the Goondas Act against the main accused Balaji on April 11.