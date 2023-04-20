Fake PMAY order: Spouses of civic chief, councillor held in Kanchi

CHENNAI: The husbands of the Sirumangadu panchayat president and the ward councillor have been arrested for issuing fake Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) orders for the construction of houses to 19 families in their village on Wednesday.

Few months ago, panchayat had identified 19 beneficiaries under the PMAY scheme in Sirumangadu village, situated in Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram district. As orders to construct the house was issued for all of them, most of them started to construct the house but the money was not provided to them. The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana aims to provide affordable housing to the urban poor.