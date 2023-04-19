SETC conductor suspended for misbehaving with differently-abled cricketer

CHENNAI: State Express Transport Corporation on Wednesday suspended a conductor for misbehaving with Sachin Siva, captain of the India's differently-abled cricket team, when he tried to board a Madurai-bound bus at CMBT.

The action on bus conductor Raja was taken after a video of the incident happened on Tuesday night went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, when Sachin Siva boarded a toilet-equipped bus owned by SETC at Koyambedu bus stand to reach Madurai, the conductor said that disabled persons are not allowed in this bus and asked him not to board.

Even as Shiva replied that they are allowed to travel in such buses, the conductor threatened him by saying that he would break his face and he knows the rules.

After that, Siva sat in front of the same bus at the Koyambedu bus stop and started protesting.

Conductor Raja rudely told Siva that he could do whatever he wanted and no one could do anything. The conductor left Sachin Siva without taking him on the bus.

After the video surfaced on the internet, SETC MD has suspended the conductor with a pending inquiry.