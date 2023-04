On the occasion of the 10 remembrance anniversary of late Padma Shri Dr B Sivanthi Aditanar, floral tributes were paid by his son S Balasubramanian Adityan, Director, Daily Thanthi group; and grandson and Daily Thanthi group Director B Sivanthi Adityan. Malathi Sivanthi Aditanar, Jayaramaiah, and Anita Kumaran were also present

City Rich tributes paid to Dr Sivanthi Aditanar Malathi Sivanthi Adityan, Jayaramaiah and Anita Kumaran also paid their respects.