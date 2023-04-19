NDRF arrives at Mannady building collapse spot, rescue under way

CHENNAI: A group of 24 rescue personnel from National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) arrived at the spot where a 70 year-old building collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday.
Ultra-modern equipment, including thermal detectors, have been engaged in rescue operations with around 4 persons feared trapped inside the debris.
The multi-storeyed building at Mannady in North Chennai was under renovation when it collapsed earlier today.
Multiple government agencies including fire and rescue and police are engaged in rescue operation.
"Nearly 10 people were working when the incident occurred. Six have come out while efforts are on to rescue four people on a war-footing with the use of equipment," Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumar told reporters.
Orders have been issued to undertake audit on the stability of those buildings which are located nearby, he added.
(With inputs from PTI)
