NDRF arrives at Mannady building collapse spot, rescue under way

CHENNAI: A group of 24 rescue personnel from National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) arrived at the spot where a 70 year-old building collapsed in Chennai on Wednesday.

Ultra-modern equipment, including thermal detectors, have been engaged in rescue operations with around 4 persons feared trapped inside the debris.

The multi-storeyed building at Mannady in North Chennai was under renovation when it collapsed earlier today.

Multiple government agencies including fire and rescue and police are engaged in rescue operation.