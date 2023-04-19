More legal hurdles while dealing with dilapidated buildings in Chennai: Min

CHENNAI: The building collapse on Wednesday near Parrys Corner has bought the focus back on dilapidated buildings in George Town area.

While the region accounts for the most number of buildings, with their days numbered, authorities have not found it easy in regulating them.

Minister for CMDA (Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority) and Harbour constituency legislator, PK Sekar Babu, who reviewed the rescue operations at Armenian Street told mediapersons that the dilapidated buildings are usually surveyed. "After the survey, we use our resources in the registration department, find the owners and ask them to pull the structure down. But, most of them are not coming forward. Further, several buildings are either caught in litigation or trust-owned," the minister told mediapersons.

"Even if we serve notice, the occupants are giving reasons like they have expensive furniture and stall the proceedings. Within the legal ambit, we are finding it difficult," Sekar Babu said adding that the authorities will take further action on dilapidated buildings.

The highest number of old buildings has been identified in Royapuram zone (zone 5), which has become a threat to the public. Local Administration Minister, K N Nehru said that more than 280 personnel were deployed in the rescue operation and more than 30 trucks were used to clear the debris.

Chennai Mayor R Priya said, “They have carried out the interior renovation work and that does not require a permission from the Chennai Corporation. There is no mishap reported, and the rescue operation has been intensified since Wednesday morning.”

A senior official in Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital stated that three people have minor injuries, and they will be discharged in a day.