Metro Phase 2 extension: Consultant appointed for preparing feasibility report

CHENNAI: Finance and Human Resources Management Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Wednesday said that Chennai Metro Rail has appointed a consultant to prepare a detailed feasibility report for Phase two extension corridor covering several key locations of Kelambakkam, Kilambakkam, Avadi and Parandur where the second airport has been proposed.

Tabling the policy note for the Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Department in the Assembly, the minister said that the works are underway as part of Chennai Metro Phase 2 along three corridors - Madhavaram to Siruseri Sipcot, Lighthouse to Poonamallee Bypass and Madhavaram to Sholinganallur running a total length of 118.9 km.

In the Phase 2 extension project, the government has decided to extend corridor - 3 from Siruseri to Kelambakkam, an extension of corridor 3 from Kelambakkam to Kilambakkam Bus Terminal via Mambakkam and Vandalur, an extension of corridor - 4 from Poonamallee bypass to Sriperumbudur and extension of corridor - 5 from Thirumangalam to Avadi via Mogappair and Ambattur.

On the Phase - 1 extension from Airport to the Kilambakkam Bus terminal, the minister said that a detailed project report for the project is under active consideration by the State government for posing the same to Government of India for their approval, funding and external assistance by bilateral funding agencies.

In order to address the growing traffic congestion and travel demand in tier-2 cities, he said that the government is considering implementation of the mass rapid transit system in Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchirappalli and Tirunelveli as per the guidance issued by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs. "The comprehensive mobility plan of the cities are pre-requisites for preparation of DFR/DPR," he said.

On MRTS in Coimbatore, he said that the DPR for the Coimbatore project recommended the project be taken up in three phases. "The DPR for the phase-I corridors has been received by the state government. Now it has been decided to construct two elevated metro rail corridors to the total length of 40 km and the DPR is under revision. The final DPR is expected in April 2023," he said.

As far as Madurai MRTS is concerned, he said that after accepting the DFR in December 2022, the government has decided to prepare the DPR covering a length of 29 km and it is expected to be completed by May this year.