Heritage walk to uncover stories of Anglo-Indian community in Perambur

CHENNAI: Madras Inherited is an initiative dedicated to preserving heritage and making significant changes in the domain. As a part of their efforts, they have organised various heritage walks in the city. On April 30, they will host a heritage walk in Perambur to uncover the stories of the Anglo-Indian community that claimed the area as their own.

The Anglo-Indian men and women played a crucial role in the smooth functioning and growth of the Indian Railways. To them, the railways were not just trains on tracks, but a way of life. The unique Anglo-Indian culture, with its distinctive blend of Indian and Western traditions, can still be found hidden within the structures of the area.

The heritage walk in Perambur will focus on tracing the institutions of work, worship, and recreation of the Anglo-Indian community that resided in the locality. It offers an opportunity to learn about their contributions to the development of Indian Railways and the city.

The walk will take place from 6.30 am to 8.30 am. For further details, visit Madras Inherited’s social media page.