Class 11 boy dies after bike rams Metro train pillar near Alandur

CHENNAI: A Class 11 boy died after he lost control of his bike and rammed into the Metro train pillar near Alandur on Wednesday.

The deceased was Mohamed Rayan of Alandur was studying in Class 11 in a private school in St Thomas Mount. On Wednesday, Rayan along with his friend Mohamed Rihen (16), his classmate, went to the Mosque in Alandur in the early morning for prayer. From there, both of them travelled towards Tambaram on the GST Road on a bike.

When they were speeding, Rayan who was riding the bike did not notice the sand on the roadside and hit one of the pillars of the Metro train. He died on the spot of severe head injuries. Police said his friend Rihen also suffered severe injuries and he was admitted to the Royapettah GH. The St Thomas Mount traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Police said both of them did not wear a helmet and are inquiring where they were heading from Alandur.