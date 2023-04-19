Man gets 5 years jail for drug peddling in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special court in Chennai sentenced a drug peddler to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja.

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-CID Chennai moved the special court under EC & NDPS Act, to punish an accused for smuggling ganja.

The plea was heard by principal special judge C Thirumagal. The counsel for NIB-CID said that the on January 26 2019, sub Inspector of NIB-CID Chennai got a tip off about drug peddling. As per the information, the NIB-CID personnel went to Central Railway Station where the accused Mandala Murali Krishna of Andhra Pradesh found with possession of 6 kilograms of ganja and he was trying to smuggle the contraband to Kerala through Mangalore express.

But the accused Mandala Murali Krishna pleaded not guilty and said he was entitled for acquittal.

After both the submissions the judge Thirumagal found the accused guilty under 8c r/w 20( b) ( ii)(B) of NDPS Act. The judge sentenced the accused to 5 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed Rs 50,000 as fine. If the accused failed to pay the fine amount, the imprisonment would be extended to further 6 months, said the judge.