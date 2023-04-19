3-year-old drowns in Krishna Canal near Avadi

CHENNAI: A three-year-old child drowned in Krishna Canal near Avadi on Sunday in front of his parents.

The deceased child was identified as A Pranav, the younger son of Arulpandi (28) and Kavitha (26).

Arulpandi works as a scrap dealer. He lived with his wife and younger son at a rented house in Alathur near Avadi. The couple’s elder son, Harish (6) is living with his grandmother in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

On Sunday, the couple along with Pranav went to Krishna Canal for a dip in the waters.

After bathing the child, the couple made him sit on the banks and then got into the water. When the couple was in the water, the child had attempted to get into the water and got washed away.

Noticing his cries, Arulpandi rushed towards him and reached him. Since the child was unconscious, they rushed him to Tiruvallur government hospital, where doctors declared the child as brought dead.

Muthapudupet Police have registered a case and are investigating.