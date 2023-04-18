City

World Heritage Day: Visit Mamallapuram monuments for free today

The ancient monuments which include Five Rathas, Krishna's butterball ,Shore temple and Arjuna's penance can be visited for free of cost from 6 am to 6 pm today.
CHENNAI: On World Heritage Day, which is celebrated today(18.04.2023), the Archaeological Survey of India(ASI) has allowed people to visit all the ancient monuments in Mamallapuram without any entry fees. The ancient monuments which include Five Rathas, Krishna's butterball ,Shore temple and Arjuna's penance can be visited for free of cost from 6 am to 6 pm today.

Normally, the department charges an entry fee of Rs.600 for foreign tourists and Rs.40 for domestic tourists to visit the monuments.

