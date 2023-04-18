Two arrested for possession of gun
CHENGALPATTU: Two persons were arrested for allegedly possessing a gun and three bullets in Chengalpattu on Tuesday.
Jecema of Thirukalukundram bought a house for 8 lakh from Vinayagamoorthy two years ago. However, even after finishing the registration of the house Vinayagamoorthy did not hand over the house fully and did not take his items from the house. Since Vinayagamoorthy did not take his belongings from the house for nearly two years, Jecema filed a complaint in March at the Chengalpattu Thaluk police station.
Later the police informed Jecema to take the items from the house and keep it outside the house under the supervision of Vinayamoorthy’s mother and told her to start using the house.
On Tuesday, when Jecema started to clear the house, she noticed a gun and bullets in a polythene cover and immediately informed the Chengalpattu police station. The police who rushed to the spot informed the Tahsildar and the VAO and held inquiries with Chandra.
Vinayagamurthy, who is a daily wages labourer, said that he got the pistol from a VCK party member Prabhu from Thirukazhukundram. Further enquiries revealed that a construction worker at a vaccine manufacturing company in Tirumani helped the duo procure the pistol. The two accused persons were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.
