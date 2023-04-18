Two arrested for possession of gun

Jecema of Thirukalukundram bought a house for 8 lakh from Vinayagamoorthy two years ago. However, even after finishing the registration of the house Vinayagamoorthy did not hand over the house fully and did not take his items from the house. Since Vinayagamoorthy did not take his belongings from the house for nearly two years, Jecema filed a complaint in March at the Chengalpattu Thaluk police station.