Trio held for abuse and assault of policemen in Choolaimedu

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday arrested a woman, her husband and his friend for hurling abuses and allegedly attacking policemen on duty at Choolaimedu early Monday morning.

The arrested persons were identified as J Sathyaraj, 32, his wife, S Akshaya, 30 of Choolaimedu and their friend A Vinoth Kumar, 32, of Nungambakkam.

On Monday morning, around 1:30 am, Sub-Inspector of Police, Lokanathan and constable Velladurai were conducting vehicle checks near Choolaimedu Main Road and Nelson Manickam Road junction.

According to the police, the two men were coming on two bikes. Sathyaraj was riding a bike and towing another on which Vinoth Kumar was seated. When Police intercepted them to check drunk driving and sought documents for the vehicle, the men allegedly picked up an argument with the policemen.

In a video that has now gone viral, Sathyaraj was seen telling the police that they were not riding the vehicle and were only pushing it.

Police said that one of the bikes had all documents while the other did not and had suggested the bike be detained at the police station and asked them to submit the proper documents to retrieve the same. Sathyaraj called his wife and asked her to bring the documents.

The woman who reached the scene verbally abused the policemen after arguing with the sub-inspector. In the video, the woman was seen shouting at the policemen and made statements insinuating that all policemen are bad and threw objects at the policemen. The men too joined her, police said.

On Tuesday, Choolaimedu Police arrested three of them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.