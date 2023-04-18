Students’ innovative spirit comes to the fore at LEAP Open House

CHENNAI: The LEAP Inter-Collegiate Open House, in association with the IIT Madras Incubation Cell was held at IITM Research Park, displaying the ingenious creations of 110 students from three colleges who underwent the LEAP approach of project-based learning.

These students identified social issues, conceptualised solutions, and fabricated functioning prototypes during a single semester, a release from the IIT Madras research park here on Tuesday said.

Accordingly, out of all the teams, the top seven were picked to participate in the Open House competition.

The student’s product concepts stemmed from personal experiences and a keen observation of societal needs, resulting in a diverse array of innovations such as a bike accident detector, a robotic feeder for the elderly/disabled, and a CO-detector for cars.

The product demos effectively showcased the team’s innovative thinking, with the guidance of LEAP-trained faculty and industry experts, who provided mentorship and conducted sessions on product design and development.

"Projects shown today highlights the potential of budding engineers to create solutions for societal needs. This initiative is a part of IITM Research Park’s 10 X vision to foster technical skill development among young engineering graduates, particularly from tier 2 and 3 cities. The goal of the program is to equip, nurture, and encourage these students to emerge as leading technologists in the nation, and develop home-grown solutions to address India's most critical challenges,” said Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IITM Research Park and IITM Incubation Cell.