Pay property tax before April 30, avail incentive upto ₹5k: GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has announced that property owners can pay the property tax within the next 15 days and avail incentives.

Property owners who pay within 15 days will be given a 5 per cent incentive up to a maximum of Rs 5,000.

The civic body has planned to organise special camps every Saturday during peak period that is the end of September and March to ensure that there are no defaulters.

Accordingly from April 1 to 15, 4,89,794 property owners have received incentives.

Property tax of Rs 290.62 crore has been collected during the said period.

Among the 15 zones in Chennai, zone 9 - Teynampet stands first with a whopping collection of Rs 61.84 crore, followed by Adyar ( zone 13) recording 41.19 crore.

The GCC has collected highest ever tax revenue in the financial year 2022 - 2023 as Rs 2,044 crore in which Rs 1,522.86 crore were collected as property tax.

According to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Government Act Amendment, property owners who pay the property tax for the first half of the financial year 2023-24 by April 30 will be eligible for the incentive.

Owners can pay the property tax through the Government e-Service Centers located in Corporation Offices, Namma Chennai and Paytm app can also be used to make digital payments through the Greater Chennai Corporation website.

Therefore, property owners under the Greater Chennai Corporation limits are requested to pay their property tax by April 30 and receive the incentive amount and contribute towards the development works undertaken.

(With inputs from Bureau)