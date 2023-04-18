Online platform launched to support Tamil folk artistes

CHENNAI: Tamilkalai.com is an online platform that provides opportunities for folk artistes to showcase their talents and connect with clients. Founded by entrepreneur Venkatesan Ramar, the launch of the platform was held in the city recently.

Manikandan from Tamil Kalai tells DT Next that the platform aims to uplift the Tamil folk artiste community by providing them with opportunities across the globe.

“We have a rich cultural heritage of various Tamil folk art forms. Unfortunately, many of these art forms are dying, and those that remain do not have a platform to perform or be seen. Venkatesan, along with co-founders Gifty T and Ramkumar RS, researched the folk art forms and met with the artistes, leading to the launch of the online platform,” says Manikandan.

The platform lists over 30 folk arts, including poikkal kudhirai aatam, kummi attam, kolattam, sevai attam, kaniyan koothu, puravi attam, kattaikuthu, purana attam, and brindavana kummi.

The team hopes to create a sustainable ecosystem that enables the growth of Tamil folk art and provides a steady income for artistes. “Clients can book artistes online without intermediaries or having to hunt for contact details. In addition to supporting folk artistes, the team aims to educate the younger generation about these art forms and encourage appreciation,” he adds.