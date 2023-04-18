Monkey mauls 9-year-old boy near Chennai

CHENNAI: A nine-year-old boy was severely injured after a monkey bit him in Kacheepuram, near Chennai on Tuesday.

The victim Anbarasu of Kuruvimalai near Kancheepuram was studying in Class 4 in a government school in the locality. On Tuesday morning, after getting ready to go to school Anbarasu was waiting outside the house for his friends to arrive. During that time a monkey which came near to Anbarasu tried to snatch his lunch bag and when he refused to give the bag the monkey jumped on the boy and attacked him and bite his throat.

On hearing his cries, parents and neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the boy. He was taken to the Kancheepuram GH in an ambulance and from there he was referred to the Egmore Children's Hospital. Sources said the boy was admitted to ICU and is in stable condition.

Meanwhile, in Chengalpattu district, for the past 10 days in Puthur village in Maduranthagam, a monkey has been chasing the people who are travelling on bikes and and behaving aggressively. The monkey can be a spotted on the road every day in the morning and evening. Several bike riders suffered minor injuries and some of them lost their balance while trying to get away from the money and suffered injuries. In the last 10 days, nearly 15 of them have been injured in Maduranthagam due to the monkey.

Locals said that the three monkeys were roaming in Maduranthakam two weeks back and a mother monkey and a baby monkey were knocked down by a car and bike on the highway and they died on the spot. After that, the father monkey started to behave aggressively and attack the bikers and vehicles.

The forest department officials said that the public should avoid keeping food for monkeys outside the house during the summer and they should also not harm the monkeys by attacking them. "If they let us know about the monkeys in their area we would catch the monkeys," one forest official said.