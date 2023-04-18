Gold price falls by Rs 40 per sovereign in Chennai

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold has reduced by Rs 40 per sovereign and sold at Rs 45,200

The price of gold has been continuously seeing an uptrend lately. However today, the price of 22-carat gold has falled by Rs 40 per sovereign and sold at Rs 45,200 per sovereign.

The fall in price per gram of gold is Rs 5 and is sold at Rs 5,650 per gram.

Silver price also fell by Rs 1.10 to Rs 80.50 per gram and one kg silver is sold at Rs 81,600 per kg.